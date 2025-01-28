Rakul Preet Singh Vs Raashii Khanna: Who Set Fashion Goals In Bralette & Bottom?

Rakul Preet Singh and Raashii Khanna are renowned names in Indian entertainment. They are known not only for their on-screen appearance but also for their charm through their social media dump. This time, both shared photos wearing bralettes and bottoms, drawing a comparison of who set new fashion goals with their style.

Rakul Preet Singh‘s Bralette & Bottom Glam

Rakul wore a pink tie-knot bralette for the new photos, which she teamed with a dark blue high-waist denim flaunting her toned stomach. With a grey-striped blazer, she rocked her look, balancing boldness with sophistication. Keeping it, she slayed with her simplicity, opting for a sleek high ponytail, nude makeup, and long earrings. Flaunting her figure, the diva exudes effortless elegance.

Raashii Khanna‘s Bralette & Bottom Look

Raashii is slaying like never before, wearing a black deep-neckline bralette teamed with a high-waisted loose bottom, creating a chic look. She paired her look with a cropped blazer-like jacket. In the all-black look, she looked like a boss lady. Her wavy open hairstyle, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips made her look like a boss lady. In the stunning attire, she flaunted her thin waist.

Comparing Rakul Preet Singh and Raashii Khanna, it is difficult to choose anyone as both the divas slayed their look in the bold style with sophistication. However, who would you pick between them?