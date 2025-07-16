Raashii Khanna To Srinidhi Shetty: South Divas Slay In Bold Blouse Designs

When it comes to fashion, the stunning south divas never miss a chance to captivate attention with their statement-making outfits. However, when it comes to styling saree divas from Raashii Khanna to Srinidhi Shetty, combine modernity with class in a manner that looks breathtaking, the major role played is the bold blouse designs. Check out the photos below.

1) Raashii Khanna

Raashii wore a beautiful, lime-green pastel saree featuring delicate floral threadwork around the edges, making this a masterpiece. Draping the modern saree, the actress added a bold twist with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline, intricate beadwork, and a sculpted fit that highlights her silhouette. However, the deep back with tie-up strings adds a sensuous flair, balancing feminine touch with boldness. This blouse has everything from sleeveless hands to a plunging neckline that makes it a slayer.

2) Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani wore a simple pink saree with a wavy stripes pattern, giving a visual treat. She paired this simple six-yard elegance with a bold blouse that features a sleeveless, high-neck halter pattern with heavy embroidery in vibrant red and gold, maintaining a modest look. However, the daring deep-back design gives it a modern, glamorous, and confident appeal like an absolute slayer.

3) Srinidhi Shetty

Known for her simplicity and elegance, Srinidhi chose a navy, goldenish blue Kanjivaram silk saree, which she paired with a blouse featuring a minimalist yet bold design. The sleeveless hands, decent front look, and a deep-cut back and tie-up detailing make it a combination of modernity with regal elegance. The golden shine of the fabric adds a wow factor, allowing the actress to shine truly.