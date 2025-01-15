Raashii Khanna To Samyuktha: Ethnic Fashion Inspirations You’ll Love

South actresses are emerging as the talk of the town whether about their acting skills, personal lives or their fashion choices. The divas always rule over hearts. From Raashii Khanna to Samyuktha, these leading ladies recently graced their appearance in ethnic attires that you must have a look at.

Raashii Khanna‘s Red Lehenga

Redefining the lehenga love, Raashii wore a red lehenga set. She added a modern twist with an open-neckline red embroidered blouse teamed with a red flared banarasi skirt and matching banarasi dupatta, combining grace and glamour. She allowed the outfit to take center stage and styled her look with beautiful red jhumkas. Her half-secured hairstyle, bindi, minimal makeup and her beautiful smile made her look like a regal queen. A masterpiece that you will love to have in your wardrobe.

Aishwarya Lekshmi‘s Saree Saga

Channeling her inner desi girl, Aishwarya wore a dark green plain saree which she teamed with a sleeveless high neck blouse, defining ethnicity in simplicity. To add an extra dose of allure, the actress opted for oxidized jhumkas, open hairstyle, black bindi and minimalistic makeup. The green bangles suited her saree look. This can be your comfort style if you love to rock your appearance with ease.

Samyukta‘s Salwar suit Look



Embracing the comfort of three-piece traditional attire, Samyukta wore a salwar suit different from the casual one. The purple kurta had beautiful golden details around the neckline and sleeves. She paired it with a dhoti style bottom, creating a Punjabi vibe. And rounded her glam with a matching dupatta. With a low bun, shiny makeup and beautiful diamond necklace added a wow touch. A must-have in your wardrobe.