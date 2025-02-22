Priya Mani Raj’s Saree Elegance Or Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Lehenga Swag: Whose Traditional Style Is Best?

South divas Priya Mani Raj and Aishwarya Lekshmi are queens when it comes to traditional style. Both of them have, time and again, rocked their embracing timeless elegance. This time, Priya opted for an elegant saree while Aishwarya picked a lehenga, drawing a comparison of whose traditional look is best.

Priya Mani Raj’s Green Silk Saree Look

For the latest photos, Priya opted for a dark green plain silk saree featuring a golden border, adding a sparkling touch while the leaf print creates a beautiful look. She teamed her saree with a simple three-fourth-sleeve blouse, complementing her simplicity. With her clean-girl bun hairstyle, simple necklace, small earrings, kajal eyes, and baby-pink lip, she defined her elegance in simplicity.

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Black Lehenga Look

Aishwarya is ruling over hearts with her bold yet sophisticated style in a modern lehenga glam. She wore a black bralette-like blouse featuring a bold necklace and a backless pattern with golden detail teamed with a matching plain skirt. But the heavy dupatta with golden work that looks like a sun creates a galactic view. She uplifted her swag with statement golden earrings, dewy makeup, nude glossy lips, and a simple hairstyle.

Comparing Priya Mani Raj and Aishwarya Lekshmi it is difficult to choose anyone as both of them styled their look with the best as per their preferences. And the best choice depends on person to person. However, what do you prefer?