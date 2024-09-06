Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, And Aishwarya Lekshmi Are Selfie Queens, See Proof

In the entertainment world, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are renowned names who never miss a chance to impress us with their amazing fashion, acting, dancing, and other skills. They know how to keep their audience engaged, and they often share insights from their personal and professional lives. However, today, they flaunt their beauty in selfie photos, proving they are selfie queens.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram and posted a selfie photo showcasing her glowing face and allure. The close-up photo shows the actress wearing a printed dress styled with a simple golden heart-shaped necklace. Her open hairstyle, pink cheeks, and nude pink lips complement her appearance, shining like a star. With her gorgeous look, Disha showed off her selfie skills, perfectly capturing her beauty.

Pooja, on the other hand, shared a cute mirror selfie flaunting her unique phone cover. The actress looked posed in the photo, flashing her smile for the mirror selfie. She looked pretty in a white T-shirt and accessorized her look with golden earrings and a ring. She greeted her fans with ‘Hi’ while sharing the photo.

The gorgeous South diva Aishwarya didn’t lag behind the league as she dropped a glimpse of her outfit for the day in a mirror selfie. The actress wore a multiple-colored checkered maxi dress with sleeveless hands. She styled her look with minimal accessories, while the chic wristwatch looked cool. With her bun hairdo and black handbag, the actress looked beautiful in boho style, proving her skills in the selfie game.