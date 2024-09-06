Aishwarya Lekshmi Joins Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘SDT18’ as Vasantha, Unveiling a Majestic First Look

The highly anticipated film ‘SDT18’, starring Sai Dharam Tej, has welcomed Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will play the pivotal role of Vasantha. To commemorate the actress’s birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a stunning first-look poster, generating immense excitement among fans.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, renowned for her remarkable performances in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus “Ponniyan Selvan,” has now secured a significant role in Sai Dharam Tej’s 18th film. Although her Telugu debut in “Godse” went unnoticed, her talent and dedication have earned her a spot in this prestigious project.

Directed by newcomer Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, ‘SDT18’ promises to be the most expensive film in Sai Tej’s career. The production team leaves no stone unturned to ensure the film’s grandeur and success.

Shooting is currently underway at a specially constructed set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The first look poster, set against a desert-like backdrop, showcases Aishwarya Lekshmi as Vasantha, exuding elegance and serenity amidst the desolate landscape. The image has piqued the interest of fans and critics alike, sparking curiosity about Vasantha’s character and her significance in the story.

Aishwarya Lekshmi took to social media to express her gratitude and excitement about being part of SDT18. She posted, “My next in Telugu. I’m Honored to be a part of @rohithkp_dir ‘s majestic vision, #Vasantha, from the world of #SDT18.” Her enthusiasm and dedication to the project are palpable, and fans eagerly await her performance.

With Aishwarya Lekshmi on board, ‘SDT18’ has become one of the most anticipated films in the Telugu cinema calendar. The combination of Sai Dharam Tej’s charisma, Rohith KP’s direction, and Aishwarya’s talent promises a cinematic experience unlike any other.

As the production progresses, fans can expect more updates and sneak peeks into the world of ‘SDT18’. Stay tuned for further developments on this exciting project.