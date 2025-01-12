Meet Bralette Blouse Lehenga Trendsetters: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Raashii Khanna & Pooja Hegde

Lehenga is forever a favorite of Indian actresses. But what makes it the first choice is its unique style. And now, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Raashii Khanna, and Pooja Hegde have become the new trendsetters, embracing their look in bralette blouse lehengas. So, let’s not wait any longer and delve into their full glam.

Aishwarya Lekshmi‘s Plain Purple Bralette Blouse Lehenga

Picking up the season’s trend, Aishwarya wore a lehenga with a modern twist. The actress wore a bralette-like plain purple blouse featuring a butterfly neckline and strappy sleeves teamed with a matching ghera skirt and plain dupatta, completing her glam. With smokey black eyes, a bun hairstyle, glossy lips, and oxidized Jhumkas, the Hello Mummy actress looked beautiful, ruling the bralette blouse lehenga trend.

Raashii Khanna‘s Red Bralette Blouse Lehenga

Keeping up with the trend, Raashii wore a red lehenga, embodying grace and elegance. The thin-slip floral red print blouse has a butterfly neckline and is styled in a bralette pattern, giving her a sizzling look. A matching printed skirt and plain silk dupatta with a floral border complete her look. She looked pretty with her hair tied in a low ponytail with flying flicks. But with bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy pink lips, the Sabarmati Report actress slayed her glam. With fine accessories, she elevated her trendy appearance.

Pooja Hegde‘s Blood Red Bralette Blouse Lehenga

In the blood red lehenga set, Pooja Hegde is redefining the disco vibe and competing with the trend. The mirror-embellished and intricately thread-embroidered butterfly neckline blouse with small frills looks stunning, teamed with a matching skirt and plain red dupatta. With the mirror shine and hot red color, the Retro actress is raising the temperature. With golden eyes, golden earrings, an open hairstyle, and bold red lips, she looked stunning.