Samyuktha Joins Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s High-Octane Film, Tentatively Titled ‘PuriSethupathi’!

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi have joined hands for a pan-India high-profile project, in which stars are now entering one after the other. Senior actress Tabu and Kannada star Duniya Vijay Kumar have already joined this film. Now another name has been added to this strong cast, actress Samyukta, who has been signed as the lead actress of this film.

Puri Connects shared a picture welcoming Samyukta on social media and wrote in the caption, “Grace in her stride. Fire in her eyes.”

Along with this, it was written, “Welcoming the stunning @iamsamyuktha_ on board into the electrifying world of #PuriSethupathi ❤️‍🔥”

It is being said that Samyuktha is very excited about this story and her character and is going to start shooting soon. She has recently worked in pan-India projects like ‘Akhanda 2’ and ‘Swayambhu’, due to which her experience will add to the beauty of this film.

No official title of the film has been finalised at the moment, but two titles, “Bhavati Bhiksham Dehi” and “Beggar” are in discussion. Seeing these titles, it is being speculated that Vijay Sethupathi may play the role of a beggar in the film.

The team has recently completed an elaborate location recce in Hyderabad and Chennai and the locations have been locked for the first schedule. The regular shooting of the film is going to start from the last week of June.

Puri Jagannadh’s films have always been a powerful package of action, drama and emotions. Now that the film has a confluence of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu, Duniya Vijay and Samyuktha, the film will be no less than a visual treat for the audience.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.