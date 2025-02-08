Mahakumbh 2025: Upasana Kamineni, Sneha Reddy & Samyuktha share their holy experiences

Several South Indian celebrities recently visited the Maha Kumbh 2025, sharing glimpses of their spiritual journey on social media. The event, known for drawing millions of devotees, also saw actors and their families taking part in the rituals and experiencing the gathering’s significance.

Actor Samyuktha, known for her roles in Popcorn, Bheemla Nayak, and Virupaksha, shared images of her taking a dip in the Ganga. Along with the pictures, she wrote about cherishing the culture’s vast spirit and deep-rooted traditions. Her post resonated with followers, as she highlighted the spiritual experience of the Kumbh.

Upasana Kamineni, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, also documented her visit. She shared a series of images, including one with the women of her family before their journey. Another image, taken after completing the rituals, showed them outside their plane with the caption, “Blessed and frozen #Mahakumbh2025 take off.”

Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of actor Allu Arjun, also posted pictures from her Maha Kumbh visit. Though she did not add a detailed caption, her posts reflected her participation in the event.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to attract people from all walks of life, including well-known personalities from the film industry. Their presence at the gathering highlights the cultural and spiritual importance of the festival.