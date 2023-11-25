Beauty Personified! Sneha Reddy radiates elegance in red embroidered jacket set [Photos]

Sneha Reddy is turning heads with her sartorial flair, and her recent fashion escapade is nothing short of a style symphony. Sporting a vibrant red kalidar jacket that’s all about georgette and net extravagance, she’s got the fashion game on point. What’s stealing the show? The ambi jaal embroidery that adds a touch of tradition to this contemporary ensemble. Paired with a matching bustier and gharara pants, Sneha is effortlessly blending classic and chic.

This show-stopping net embroidered jacket set comes with a price tag that echoes luxury – Rs 159,000. Because when it comes to fashion, Sneha Reddy doesn’t just follow trends; she sets them.

Completing the look with her signature long black locks, sleek eyebrows, and a bold choice of makeup, Sneha takes the glam quotient up a notch. Picture this: smokey metallic eyes that speak volumes and lips painted in a shade of red that could rival the richness of her ensemble. Sneha Reddy isn’t just wearing an outfit; she’s crafting a fashion saga, one stylish detail at a time.