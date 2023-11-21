Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Reddy Looks Spectacular In Shredded Embellished Couture

Allu Arjun‘s wife, Sneha Reddy, is among those divas of the town who know how to make it to the headlines with their impeccable fashion choices. The Indian actress, in her latest Instagram dump, unveils her fashionista side in the ethnic shredded embellished couture. Let’s have a look below.

Sneha Reddy’s Spectacular Fashion Moment

Wow, wow and how! Sneha Reddy knows how to balance class and style with her choices. This time, the beauty picks up a stunning outfit from Anamika Khanna’s India Fashion Week 2022 collection. This outfit belongs to the shredded couture collection. Sneha Reddy looks spectacular in this masterpiece outfit.

Sneha’s outfit includes a short peplum style kurta, heavily embellished with stones, zari and thread work. The v-cut neckline with the extremely long sleeves looks stylish, giving her modern-day vibes. She paired it with matching flared pants. In contrast, the embroidery all over the outfit gives her an ethnic touch. She opts for stone earrings to complement her look. At the same time, her minimal makeup with rosy cheeks, red lips and open soft curls elevates her enchanting appearance.

Throughout the photos, the actress embraces her ethnicity in a modern style that grabs our attention. Her outfit choice is undoubtedly amazing, and her appearance is spectacular.

