[Unseen Photos] Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy get candid during Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1 this year. Against the breathtaking backdrop of Tuscany, Italy, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently exchanged vows in a ceremony that prompted nothing love and a reunion that of joy. The exclusive guest list boasted honourable personalities like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sneha Reddy, Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan, and many others.

Given that, Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun’s wife has now shared video on her social media handle some unseen photos. A particular photograph that captured fans’ attention showcases the Pushpa actor showcasing his dance moves with his daughter, Allu Arha, to the lively beats of the Baraat band. The photograph features Allu Arjun in a classic white ensemble, sporting a disheveled hairstyle and sleek black shades that impeccably enhance his appearance. Young Arha is adorned in a soft lavender dress adorned with floral patterns. Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, graced the occasion in an alluring yellow lehenga, emanating style and grace. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, complemented by statement jewelry.

Check out photos:

Allu Arjun’s work

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming bang Pushpa 2. The previous one, starring him and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles earned immense love in the country. And as Pushpa 2 is on the edge, the anticipation looks high amongst his fans.

While there’s time for Pushpa 2 release, till then you enjoy these beautiful unseen moments of the adorable family.