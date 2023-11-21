In Photos: Allu Arjun’s Adorable Birthday Wish To His ‘Lil Princess’ Arha

Tollywood star Allu Arjun and actress Sneha Reddy’s little daughter Arha is celebrating her birthday today. Born on 21st November 2016, the little girl turns 7 years old in 2023. And now wishing her for a birthday, the Pushpa actor dropped an adorable candid photo on his social media handle. Let’s have a look below.

Allu Arjun’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Arha

As Arha turns one year older, Allu Arjun wishes his little princess on Instagram. Sharing this post, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Lil Princess (with a red heart wrapped with gift band).”

On the other hand, on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, he wrote, “My Bundle of Joy,” “My Joy,” and “Happy Birthday to my JOY.” In the first post, he shares a gif featuring himself with his little princess. The father-daughter duo poses candidly throughout the short glimpse.

In the other post, Allu Arjun shared an unseen photo of Arha with a beautiful smile from Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej’s wedding in Italy. The little Arha looks beautiful in the lavender floral lehenga.

While in the last post, he shares a series of candid photos with Arha. He can be seen posing with his daughter in a creamy salwar suit in the images. And all we could say is adorable.

