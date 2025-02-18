Vijay Deverakonda Takes Holy Dip In Mahakumbh, Poses With Allu Sneha Reddy & Others

Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming film VD12’s trailer was recently released and is creating buzz all over the country in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Amidst his busy schedule, the South actor took time off to embark on a spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Taking photos of his trip to his Instagram handle, the actor shared them.

In the opening frame, Vijay Deverakonda is seen standing water till his chest, joining his hands and seeking blessings. He posed inside the water with his close ones in the next click. In one of the photos, Vijay posed with his mother inside the river, completing their holy dip. Lastly, the actor posed with his whole squad, including megastar Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. Wearing a dhoti and rudrakshmala, he showcased his religious side.

In her Instagram caption, Vijay expressed his experience from the holy journey and wrote, “The 2025 Kumbhmela – A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories With my Indian boys 🙂 Saying Prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang.”

Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in the upcoming film VD12, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will be released on March 28, 2025.