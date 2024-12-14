Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy’s Sweet Moment: ‘I Am Not Crying!’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a viral video that’s melting hearts all over social media. The video shows Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, sharing a sweet, affectionate moment in public as they greet each other with a loving embrace. Clearly moved by their genuine display of love, Samantha posted the video on her Instagram, writing, “I am not crying, okay!” along with a teary-eyed emoji.

The actress, who has worked with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise (where she performed the hit song Oo Antava), was clearly touched by the couple’s bond. Her lighthearted comment added a personal touch, showing her admiration for their relationship.

Sneha Reddy, not one to miss a moment, reshared the video on her own Instagram Stories, further cementing the warmth and mutual respect. The video quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple for their strong connection and affection for each other.

Samantha’s post is a reflection of the deep respect she has for Allu Arjun and Sneha, not just professionally, but personally. The love between the couple has always been apparent, and this moment only adds to the admiration they have received from fans and colleagues alike.

This gesture also highlights the strong, supportive relationships in the South Indian film industry, where actors often share deep friendships that go beyond the screen. Samantha’s heartfelt response to this touching moment shows the power of love and emotional connection, whether in public or private.

As the video continues to spread across social media, fans are expressing their joy over the sweet moment, with many echoing Samantha’s sentiment, “not crying, okay!”