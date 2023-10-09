Movies | Celebrities

It’s all about ‘Parisian Paradise’ for Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy, Checkout photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 23:36:41
Tinsel town’s power couple, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, have been making waves on social media with their dreamy vacation escapade in the enchanting city of Paris. Their picturesque journey through the streets of the French capital has left fans swooning, as they set couple vacation goals with their impeccable chemistry and style. From romantic strolls to indulging in mouthwatering chocolate ice cream, the duo has been capturing the essence of Paris and their cherished moments together. Sneha Reddy, taking to her Instagram handle, beautifully summed up their experience by saying, “Paris is just three letters short of Paradise.”

The Allure of Paris: A city like no other

Paris, often dubbed the “City of Love,” has a timeless charm that never fails to mesmerize travellers. With its cobblestone streets adorned with vibrant colours, iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, and an unrivalled culinary scene, the city exudes an unparalleled allure. The grand cafes and eateries lining the boulevards offer a taste of French sophistication, making it the perfect backdrop for romantic escapades. The city’s rich history, world-class art, and romantic ambiance make Paris a dream destination for couples seeking to create lasting memories. As Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy savour their moments in this Parisian paradise, they join the ranks of countless travellers who have fallen in love with the city’s timeless beauty.

Allu Arjun’s work front

After the success of “Pushpa: The Rise,” Allu Arjun is now preparing for the sequel, “Pushpa: The Rule,” where Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna will return to their respective roles. Currently, he is in the process of filming this highly anticipated movie, which is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. In the first part, the story focused on the rise of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a coolie, within the red sandalwood smuggling network, which is primarily located in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

