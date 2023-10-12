Movies | Celebrities

Sneha Reddy Shares Candid Moments Of Father-son Duo Allu Arjun And Ayaan; Watch

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a glimpse of candid moments of father-son duo Allu Arjun and Ayaan on her Instagram handle. Check out the video below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 22:05:37
Allu Arjun is a renowned name in the South industry. With his acting skills, he has become a household name across the country. However, it’s not just his acting but his personality in real life that keeps him buzzing on the internet. Today, the actor is enjoying some candid time with his little champ.

Allu Arjun And Ayaan’s Candid Moments

Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the father-son duo spending quality time together. In the clip, Allu Arjun is seen in a relaxing position on the sofa in his garden area with his little champ. The actor seems to be teaching Ayaan something, as he points out on the laptop.

With the visuals, it seems the little family is enjoying the moody weather in the open nature at night. The father-son duo of Allu Arjun and Ayaan shares a great bond with each other, and this clip is proof.

On 3rd April, Allu Arjun celebrated his little champ Ayaan’s 9th birthday in 2023. She shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan.” Sneha and Arjun married in 2011 and welcomed their first child in 2014.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

