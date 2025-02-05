Celebs galore: Bhavna Pandey’s Mahakumbh Mela’s spiritual journey

Actor Chunky Pandey‘s wife and one of the prominent faces of Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bhavna Pandey, recently joined a host of celebrities who visited the Mahakumbh Mela, making her own mark on the revered occasion. The Mahakumbh, a significant event that draws millions of people seeking spiritual enlightenment, has seen an influx of celebrities this year.

Bhavna, who was captivated by the experience, shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram. In the video, she expressed her feelings of being “blessed” to have had the divine experience. Her footage captured a variety of moments from the Mela, including scenes of saadhus at holy locations, shots of the serene sunset, and a few interactions with the devotees.

View Instagram Post 1: Celebs galore: Bhavna Pandey's Mahakumbh Mela's spiritual journey

The Mahakumbh Mela remains a spectacle that offers a unique blend of spirituality and culture, attracting individuals from different walks of life. While the event is a place of reflection and devotion for many, it also serves as an occasion where several prominent personalities from the entertainment world immerse themselves in its sanctity.

This year’s Mahakumbh Mela saw the presence of several other well-known figures, further solidifying the event’s significance in modern times. Some of the prominent names that attended include actress Hema Malini, actor Adah Sharma, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, choreographer Remo D’Souza, and singer Shankar Mahadevan, each adding their own layer to the remarkable experience.

Season 3 of The Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix premiered back in October 2024 and witnessed the likes of new entrant Shalini Passi taking limelight as opposed to the others.