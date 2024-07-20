South News: Malavika Mohanan’s Thangalaan Movie Release Date, Rakul Preet Singh’s Day In Her Life Being An Actor To Pooja Hegde’s Popping Color Skater Dress

The South entertainment industry is grabbing attention now and then. Big updates are making headlines, from Malavika Mohanan’s Thangalaan movie release date, Rakul Preet Singh’s day in her life as an actor, and Pooja Hegde’s popping-color short dress. Check out the latest South News below!

1) Malavika Mohanan’s Thangalaan Movie Release Date

Taking to her Instagram post, Malavika Mohanan shared a film poster glimpse of Thangalaan. The film is going to release on 15th August 2024. The history action film is directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions, and Jio Studio. The film starrer Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan.

2) Rakul Preet Singh’s Day In Her Life Being An Actor

Taking to her Instagram post, Rakul shared photos of herself showcasing her shoot diaries. The photo features the Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh showcasing her quirky look while looking at the camera. In the next pictures, she also has a glimpse of her shoot while giving her best shot for the on-screen performance. Later, Rakul also shared filter photos of her makeup and while eating her lunch.

3) Pooja Hegde’s Popping Color Skater Dress

Taking to her Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shared stunning photos of herself as she enjoyed her Italy trip. Pooja shows her OOTD look in a Western fit. The dress features a bright, multi-eye-catching color that instantly makes a statement. The strappy, sleeveless skater dress with a popping hue adds a lively and energetic vibe to her outfit, perfect for turning heads and making an impression.

4) Lalita Dsilva Pens A Heartwarming Wish To Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni

Taking to her Instagram post, Lalita Dsilva shared a sweet picture of herself with Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, as the trio posed with smiles. By sharing the photo, Lalita Dsilva pens a heartwarming wish to her Upasana Kamineni on her birthday and says, “Warmest wishes to the incredible Madam Upasana on her special day! May this birthday be filled with an abundance of love, joy, and blessings. May God shower you with happiness and grace, and may all your dreams come true. You deserve to be celebrated and I’m sending you lots of love, hugs, and best wishes on your birthday!”