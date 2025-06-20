A Tigress Named Klin Kaara After Ram Charan’s Daughter on Her 2nd Birthday

Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela is celebrating her second birthday today June 20. On this special occasion, Hyderabad Zoo has given the family a very sweet and memorable gift.

Last year, when Ram Charan visited the Hyderabad Zoo with his family, a baby lioness was born there. Now a year later, the zoo management has named the lioness Klin Kaara, after Ram Charan’s daughter.

Ram Charan described the moment as “magical”. On the day of her birthday, little Klin Kaara also met the lioness, which touched everyone’s hearts.

Upasana also shared an adorable picture from the zoo and wrote, “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub.

Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next pan India film ‘Peddi’, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will release on March 27 next year, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

