Ram Charan Begins Intense Prep for Peddi As New Shooting Schedule Starts

The excitement around Peddi, Ram Charan’s upcoming film, continues to grow as the actor kicks off a new shooting schedule. Known for his dedication, Ram Charan is undergoing a serious physical transformation for the role, and his latest gym photo has caught fans’ attention.

Shared on social media with the caption, “Changeover for @peddimovie begin!! Pure grit. True joy,” the image shows the actor in a high-energy gym session. Drenched in sweat, with bulging muscles and a thick beard, Charan looks intense and focused. His rugged appearance has sparked buzz, hinting at a powerful on-screen avatar.

Peddi is being directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The film promises to give Ram Charan many different looks-one more interesting addition to the project itself. The problem for fans is his body transformation, which may mean that his role in Peddi is probably one of his most demanding and action-oriented toward date.

Post-RRR, Ram Charan has been picky about some of his scripts, and Peddi is one of his most anticipated films slated for release on March 27, 2026, which happens to be the birthday of the actor. His loyal fans are in for a treat!

Very hard preparations, a brand-new collaboration, and a bold, new look: What else could be a wrenching cinematic spectacle more than Peddi? With that, all eyes are now on Ram Charan as he gears up to deliver yet another memorable performance.