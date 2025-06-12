Major Mishap on Ram Charan-Nikhil’s ‘The India House’ Set; Several Injured!

A major accident occurred on the set of Ram Charan and Nikhil’s film ‘The India House’ in Hyderabad. Many people, including the assistant cameraman, were seriously injured in this accident. All the injured have been immediately admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the information, this accident happened during the film’s shooting. A big scene was being shot on the set in which a lot of water was being used. A huge water tank was installed in the Shamshabad area at the shooting site, which suddenly burst. As soon as the tank burst, the entire set was flooded with water and a flood-like situation was created.

A video of this incident is also going viral on social media, in which crew members are seen trying to save the camera and other equipment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKyX1EsoBce/?hl=en

Sai Manjrekar will be seen in the lead role along with Nikhil in the film ‘The India House’. This film is being directed by Ram Vansi Krishna. The film is being produced by Ram Charan, while Vikram Reddy and Abhishek Agrawal are co-producers. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will also be seen in an important role in the film. The film is based on pre-independence drama.

At present, all the injured are undergoing treatment and the film team is keeping an eye on the entire situation.

