Box Office Battle: ‘Game Changer’ outpaces ‘Fateh’ on opening day

Two major action films clashed at the box office this week: Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar, and Fateh, marking actor Sonu Sood’s directorial debut. While both films cater to action enthusiasts, their opening-day performances showed a stark difference in scale and reception.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, made a massive impact globally. According to the film’s team, it earned over ₹150 crore worldwide on its first day. The Telugu directorial debut of Shankar also performed well in Hindi, bringing in ₹8.64 crore, signaling strong pan-India appeal.

On the other hand, Fateh, featuring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, saw a more modest start. As per Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.45 crore on its opening day. Despite a smaller scale of release and competition from the high-profile Game Changer, Fateh managed to hold its ground and cater to a niche audience.

The contrasting figures reflect the different scales and market presence of the two films. Game Changer, backed by a bigger budget and star power, benefited from Ram Charan’s established fan base and Shankar’s reputation for delivering large-scale projects. Meanwhile, Fateh, though smaller in comparison, marked an important milestone for Sonu Sood as a filmmaker.

With the weekend ahead, both films have an opportunity to strengthen their collections. While Game Changer aims to maintain its momentum, Fateh will look to carve a steady niche among action fans.