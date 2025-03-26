Hospital issues statement on Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood’s accident

Actor Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood, along with her sister and nephew, were involved in a road accident on March 24. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway when their vehicle reportedly collided with a truck.

Following the accident, they were taken to a private hospital in Nagpur around 10:30 PM. Hospital authorities stated that all three individuals were conscious when they arrived and had stable vital signs. After a detailed medical evaluation, no internal injuries were detected. However, Sonali Sood and her sister sustained multiple bruises and abrasions, while their nephew had minor injuries. He was discharged after receiving first aid, but the two women remain under observation.

A statement from the hospital confirmed that their condition is stable. Doctors are closely monitoring them to ensure a smooth recovery.

As news of the accident surfaced, Sonu Sood reassured well-wishers about his wife’s condition. Speaking to India Today, he stated that she was doing fine and had a miraculous escape. He also expressed gratitude and invoked Sai Baba’s blessings.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear, but reports suggest their car collided with a truck. Further details on the accident’s cause have not been disclosed.

Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, continues to receive messages of support from fans and well-wishers. Many have taken to social media to express concern and wish the family a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film received attention for its action sequences and storyline.