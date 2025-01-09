Sonu Sood On Losing Chulbul Pandey Role & Salman Khan’s Involvement In Munni Badnaam Hui: “Gana Mera Hai Toh….”

Sonu Sood is all set to return back to the screen with his upcoming film Fateh. The actor is actively promoting his new film. Recently he appeared in Bigg Boss 18 house and now during his candid podcast interview, the actor spilled beans on losing Chulbul Pandey role to Salman Khan in Dabangg and also Salman’s involvement in the song Munni Badnaam Hui.

In an interview with Youtuber Shubhankar Mishra, Sonu Sood revealed some interesting details, among which the highlight was him losing Chulbul Pandey’s role due to Salman Khan. Sharing his story, the actor revealed that Abhinav had worked with Maniratnam and he is a very good person. He shared with him that he is writing a story and will make a film on Chulbul and something. Sonu highlighted that he was happy. Then Abhinav went to Arbaz and said that Salman wanted to do this film because he liked the name Chulbul Pandey. One day, someone texted yes, which sparked confusion, and later, he found that it was Salman Khan.

Further Sonu revealed they asked him to do Cheedi Singh and he refused to do it. But later everyone convinced him and he decided to first write the dialogues and see if understands the role he will do it and also he wants a song in the film.

Sonu revealed “So the song was there Munni Badnaam Hui, Farah Khan was doing the song. So I said Sara, this way, will make the song and it should be a hit. After three or four days before the song, Abhinav told me that there are two pieces of news- good and bad. So I told to tell the good news. first, he said, – your that scene, that fits well, and we will do it, but Salman wanted to come in the song, and he reacted, ‘Vo gana mera hai vo kaise aa jayenge beech me.’ And he wants to raid in between, so I felt no yaar, this is so wrong how he will raid, one song only I have and why you are doing it. But fine, finally, I think whatever happened was good.”