Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy, Sonu Sood tells he wanted to show the ‘real side’ of Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonu Sood, who is making his directorial debut with the film Fateh, recently spoke about working with Jacqueline Fernandez, who stars alongside him in the project. In an interview on The Bombay Journey for Mashabale India, Sood described Jacqueline as one of the most professional and cooperative actors he has worked with.

He shared that during the challenging shoot in Amritsar, which involved logistical issues like handling a vanity van, Jacqueline remained calm and interacted with everyone without complaints. Sood emphasized her down-to-earth nature and praised her dedication.

Discussing her role in Fateh, Sood revealed that he wanted to present a more authentic side of Jacqueline. He asked her to avoid heavy makeup for the character, aiming to highlight her natural appearance. He said the intention was to make her look relatable, like someone from Sarojini Market. According to Sood, when Jacqueline saw herself on camera, she was pleased with the outcome, considering it one of her best looks. She even inquired if the effect was due to a different camera, but Sood clarified it was simply her real self shining through.

Jacqueline, however, has been in the news for her connection to controversies, particularly her alleged links to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail. Despite the ongoing legal matters, including claims that Chandrashekhar continues to send her letters and gifts, Sood’s comments reflected a focus on her professional side and their collaboration for Fateh.

The film marks a significant project for both actors, with Sood stepping behind the camera and Jacqueline exploring a unique portrayal on screen.