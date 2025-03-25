Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood involved in a major road accident

Sonali Sood, wife of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, was involved in a road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on March 25, 2024. She was traveling in a car along with her nephew when the incident took place. Both sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.

As soon as Sonu Sood learned about the accident, he rushed to Nagpur to be with his wife and nephew. He has been there since Monday night. His spokesperson confirmed the news but did not share further details, stating that the actor is unavailable at the moment.

Medical professionals have placed Sonali and her nephew under observation to ensure they receive the necessary care. Reports suggest that doctors will be monitoring their condition for the next 48 to 72 hours before making any further decisions regarding their treatment. Additionally, Sonali’s sister, who was also involved in the accident, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet provided any official statement regarding the cause of the accident. Investigations are likely underway to determine what led to the mishap. More updates on Sonali’s condition and recovery are expected as the situation unfolds.

Sonali Sood and Sonu Sood have been married for over two decades. She hails from Andhra Pradesh and has an MBA degree from Nagpur University. Apart from managing her personal and professional responsibilities, she has also worked as a film producer. The couple has two sons, Ayaan and Eshaan.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed their concern and are hoping for Sonali and her nephew’s speedy recovery.