Celebrities Expressed Grief: Shocked By The Death Of Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev’s sudden demise at the age of 54 is an irreparable loss not only for his family and close ones but for the entire industry. Many famous celebrities have expressed their grief over the demise of Mukul Dev through social media and interviews.

Vindu Dara Singh:

“Muks was my brother”

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who was his co-star in ‘Son of Sardaar’, shared his feelings and said,

“Heartbroken to hear this news. Muks was a very nice person and a wonderful co-star. We both were a ‘Tony-Tito’ Jodi and his work in ‘SOS 2’ is so funny that people would roll on the floor laughing in the theatre… but sadly he will not be able to see it now. He was suffering from loneliness and that was probably his problem.”

Deepshikha Nagpal:

“Still can’t believe it, as if it was fake news”

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who was very close to Mukul, shared an old photo and wrote,

“We were not just on-screen friends, we had a special bond. We all used to stay connected in a phone group, but this time he never told me that he was ill. Even today I can’t believe that he is no more among us.”

Gippy Grewal:

Famous Punjabi film actor-singer Gippy Grewal wrote,

“RIP Mukul Dev Ji. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rana Ranbir:

Punjabi film actor Rana Ranbir wrote,

“An amazing actor. Deeply saddened. Waheguru. Farewell, dear brother.”

Kuljinder Singh Sidhu:

“We are very sad and shocked to know the untimely death of #MukulDev. May Waheguru rest his soul in peace ❤️”

Sonu Sood:

Actor Sonu Sood wrote about ex (former Twitter),

“RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong @RahulDevRising bhai.”

Manoj Bajpayee:

In his heartfelt words, Manoj Bajpayee paid an emotional tribute on Twitter,

“Words are lost for this moment. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. May the family and all the grieving people find strength – this is my prayer. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti.”

Mukul Dev’s spontaneity, depth in acting, and down-to-earth nature made him one of the most distinctive artists of his time. While his characters on screen made people laugh, cry and think, off-screen he was a calm, simple and family-oriented person.

The void created by his departure cannot be filled by anyone. Those who worked with him in the industry, those who knew him and millions of viewers are remembering him today, not an actor, but a human being who won everyone’s heart with his art and humility.

May God give peace to the soul of Mukul Dev ji.