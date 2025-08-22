“Still weaving magic,” says Manoj Bajpayee as he reunites with Ram Gopal Varma for horror comedy

Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for a new horror comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. This marks their first collaboration in eight years, bringing together two creative forces who have earlier delivered cult classics like Satya, Kaun, and Shool.

The film is a fresh step for both, as it dives into the horror comedy genre—something neither has explored before. The film narrates a plot where, following a fatal gangster affair, the police station gets into an “occult” situation, forcing the cops to flee. While the filmmakers promise to keep the spine-chilling moments funny, they will use the latest technology to bring a worthwhile cinematic experience.

The first schedule has been completed. A heavy-landed shoot in Hyderabad is going to be kick-started from the late side of October till November. A concoction of horror, suspense, and comedy aims to bring something different for the audience.

Announcing the film on social media, Ram Gopal Varma gave details about the film’s concept and shared his excitement about working with Bajpayee once more. The tagline of the film, “You Cannot Kill The Dead,” gives a clue on what eerie and entertaining tone the movie is set to uphold.

Apart from this movie, Manoj Bajpayee is also prepping for the release of The Family Man Season 3, which shall drop in November 2025. With Jaideep Ahlawat joining the fray, the new season promises to be bigger and grittier.

With both projects lined up, fans can look forward to seeing Manoj Bajpayee in two very different yet highly anticipated roles.