Sonu Sood issues clarification after being involved in ‘legal case’

Actor Sonu Sood has addressed reports of a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Ludhiana court in a fraud case. The warrant, issued by judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur, directed Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police to arrest him and present him in court.

Responding to the news, Sonu clarified that he had been summoned as a witness in a case unrelated to him. Posting on X, he stated that the situation had been exaggerated on social media. He emphasized that he had no connection to the matter and that his legal team had already addressed the court’s notice. He further confirmed that he would appear on February 10, 2025, to provide a statement clarifying his non-involvement.

Sonu also denied any association with the parties involved in the case, stating that he was neither a brand ambassador nor affiliated in any way. He called the situation an attempt to attract media attention, adding that celebrities often become easy targets in such instances. He assured that strict action would be taken regarding the issue.

The court order stated that Sonu had been served summons or warrants but had failed to appear, leading to the directive for his arrest. The next hearing is scheduled for February 10.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood recently appeared in Fateh, an action thriller that also marked his directorial debut.