Ram Charan’s PEDDI First Look Unveiled; Sparks Comparisons to ‘Pushpa’

Ram Charan’s upcoming film PEDDI has officially been announced with a powerful first-look poster. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film is being developed as a pan-India spectacle. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The first glimpse of PEDDI presents Ram Charan in an intense and unfiltered look, featuring messy hair, a rugged beard, and a cigar. His raw and fierce appearance has sparked comparisons to Allu Arjun’s look in Pushpa, drawing attention to the film’s aesthetic. A second poster shows him gripping an aged cricket bat, standing in what appears to be a rural stadium, suggesting a storyline connected to the heartland.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar takes on a pivotal role, while Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma add to the supporting lineup. The project also features an accomplished technical team, with AR Rahman composing the music, R. Rathnavelu handling cinematography, and Navin Nooli in charge of editing. Production design is managed by Avinash Kolla, and V. Y. Praveen Kumar serves as the executive producer.

With a large-scale production and a high budget, PEDDI promises to be a cinematic experience worth waiting for. The film’s first look has already created a strong buzz, and fans are eager to see how Ram Charan’s character unfolds in this gripping narrative.