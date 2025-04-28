Sandalwood Actor Vijay Kumar Joins Vijay Sethupathi And Tabu In A Film By Puri Jagannadh

South star Vijay Kumar, known for his recent hit Sandalwood and terrific performances on screen, is now collaborating with producer Puri Jagannadh for his next. The untitled film has everyone’s favorite Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, with Tabu playing a key role, and she will make her comeback in Telugu after ages. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce the film under the banner Puri Connects.

Vijay Kumar will join the cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu for another blockbuster Pan-India film. Also, this is Vijay Kumar’s second Telugu film after the Veera Simha Reddy. Sharing the news of the actor joining the Puri Sethupathi team, the makers shared a post with Vijay Kumar and wrote, “From the land of Karnataka to the heart of audiences across the nation. Team #PuriSethupathi Proudly Welcomes the Sandalwood dynamo, Actor #Vijay Kumar @duniyavijayofficial on-board for an electrifying role that will leave everyone spellbound. A #PuriJagannadh Film. Starring Makkalselvan @actorvijaysethupathi @tabutiful. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmekaur in @puriconnects.”

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to surprise the viewers with his new avatar in this film, while Tabu’s character will add more drama and charisma. Vijay’s intense role will further elevate the experience. The film is written by the producer Puri Jagannadh himself. It is an action drama that will be released in languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Also, the film shoot will begin in June 2025.