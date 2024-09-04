Fan create a parellel universe for ‘Crew’ : Kajol as Jasmine Kohli, Mona as Geeta & Alia Bhatt as Divya Rana!

One of the recent blockbusters was the film ‘Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu & Kriti Sanon. The songs, the film’s story, and the performances were hailed and it became a favourite instantly. But recently, a few images took social media by storm as fans generated an AI image of Crew’s cast with Kajol, Mona Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

This comparison has recently gained traction. From all, Mona was praised for being the perfect fit in Tabu’s place. Alia was seen in Kriti Sanon’s Divya Rana & Kajol was seen in Kareena’s Jasmine Kohli. Here’s how the fans flooded the comments section:

The conversation began as one fan tweeted,

“Crew in parallel universe would literally be 🔥… here’s what I imagine :

Alia in place of Kriti😎

Kajol in place of Kareena🔥

Mona Singh in place of Tabu 🤩”

To which other fans commented,

“Can’t wait for this crew team to take off in real life!!!😍😍😍”

“Mona Singh as Tabu? OMG, this would be magic on screen! 🤩✨ Parallel universe crew is on another level!”

“MONA as TABU?? That’s a power swap we didn’t know we needed!!”

Seeing these AI versions of the these characters, fans are waiting to see this crew take off and ignite screens on fire! Kajol will next be seen in ‘Do Patti’, Alia Bhatt will be seen in ‘Jigra’ & ‘Love & War’, and Mona Singh has a stellar line up ranging from ‘Ma Kusum’, ‘Kohrra 2’, Untitled project with Aryan Khan & more!