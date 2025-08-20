Emerald Allure Kriti Sanon’s Green Co-Ord Chic

Kriti Sanon steps out in a mesmerizing green ensemble that balances contemporary edge with natural elegance. The coordinated crop top, skirt, and matching jacket, all adorned with white floral patterns, glow in spring-perfect harmony. Layered over with gold-toned accessories and gentle curls, her look radiates effortless sophistication.

Outfit Floral-Patterned Co-Ord Sophistication

Kriti Sanon wears a green co-ord set—comprising a crop top with a plunging V-neck, a body-hugging skirt featuring a patterned cut, and a half-sleeve jacket in the same hue. The white floral detailing brings a soft, feminine contrast to the deeper green base, blending structure with delicate charm.

Accessories Gleaming Gold Accents

She accessorizes with subtle golden jewellery—stacked bangles and rings—that complement the floral motif without overwhelming it. These shimmering touches elevate the ensemble, adding refined warmth and balance.

Hair Center-Parted Soft Waves

Kriti Sanon wears her hair open, styled in soft curls with a neat center part. This hairstyle frames her face with romantic ease, enhancing the flowing elegance of the outfit while maintaining a natural, relaxed vibe.

Warm Makeup Browns with a Dewy Glow

Her makeup is anchored in soft brown tones—lightly flushed cheeks, gently shaded eyes, and subtle, glossy lips. The warm hues echo the earthy green and gold of her attire, crafting a unified, glowing appearance.

Conclusion

Kriti Sanon’s green co-ord look is an evocative statement in harmony and contrast. The floral-print ensemble, softened by curls and warm-toned glam, creates a look that’s both fashion-forward and approachable.

Kriti Sanon’s green co-ord moment is like a breath of fresh style air—lush, lively, and impossible to ignore. The floral detailing keeps it sweet, the tailored fit keeps it sharp, and those golden accents seal it with a touch of luxury. Whether you’re daydreaming about a sunlit brunch or making an entrance at a garden party, this look proves that Kriti Sanon can turn even the simplest silhouette into a runway-ready statement.