Shahid Kapoor Becomes The Most Expensive Actor In Bollywood With ‘Farzi 2’, You Will Be Shocked To Know The Fees

When Shahid Kapoor made his digital debut with Farzi in 2023, the show became one of the most-watched web series of the year. The story is about a struggling artist who gets into the black business of printing fake notes and then begins a series of dangerous events. Shahid’s acting was highly appreciated, especially in his intense scenes with Vijay Sethupathi and KK Menon.

Shahid’s explosive debut on OTT

Shahid Kapoor is going to take the biggest fee of his career, and that too for Farzi Season 2. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Shahid is charging Rs 45 crore this time, which is considered to be his biggest salary to date. Earlier, Shahid’s fee was usually between 25 to 30 crores, but Farzi 2 has taken him to the list of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood.

Farzi Season 2 Details

Farzi Season 2 will begin shooting in December 2025 and is targeted for release in the second half of 2026. The previous cast is making a comeback, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna and Bhuvan Arora will all be seen again. Raashi Khanna has already confirmed that the show’s creators, Raj and DK, are currently completely immersed in scripting, and this time the story will see more turns and high-stakes drama.

The show also had an impact in real life

Farzi not only created a stir among the audience, but its impact was also seen in real life. In 2023, five people were arrested in Lucknow who were trying to print fake notes inspired by the show. That is, the cultural impact of this show was not limited to the screen.

Shahid Kapoor’s other projects

While Farzi 2 is becoming the biggest financial project of Shahid’s career, he was recently seen in the action thriller film Deva, released in January 2025. He was accompanied by Pooja Hegde in the film. After a slow start at the box office, the film got a good response on Netflix.

Apart from this, Shahid will soon be seen in a new action film by Vishal Bhardwaj, in which he will be accompanied by Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Tripti Dimri.

45 crore fee, superhit OTT debut and back-to-back projects, it is clear that Shahid Kapoor is now at the highest point of his career, and ‘Farzi 2’ can prove to be a new milestone for him.