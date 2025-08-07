Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Film Earns 49.05 crores in India Net

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 13: The Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, released on 25 July 2025, has performed well at the box office since its debut. According to data from Sacnilk.com, on the thirteenth day, Wednesday, August 6th, the film added about 1.05 crores. The total India net collection so far has been 49.05 crores. Worldwide, it is 73 crores, India’s gross is 55.9 crores, and overseas, 17.1 crores.

The film opened with 5.2 crores on the first day. On the second day, Saturday, it earned 7.85 crores, registering a growth of over 50%.

The film is a romantic action comedy written and directed by Pandiraj. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Sathya Jyothi Films produces it, and it is Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film. The film was shot in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli from August 2024 to February 2025.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and editing handled by Pradeep E. Raghav. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics after its release, the popularity of Vijay Sethupathi among the audience has kept the theatres crowded.

It will be interesting to see if the film can maintain its momentum in the coming weekend and move towards the 50 crore club.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the box office updates and entertainment news.