Vijay Sethupathi Addresses Controversial Allegations

Veteran actor Vijay Sethupathi has addressed the recent allegations of sexual exploitation made against him by a user on X. In an exclusive interview with Subhash K Jha from Deccan Chronicle, Sethupathi categorically denied the accusations, labeling them as “filthy.” He explained that while his family is understandably upset, he remains largely unaffected by the claims. Notably, he mentioned that he has taken steps to report the claims to the cybercrime department.

Sethupathi stated, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame; let her enjoy it.’”

He added, “We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.” Sethupathi also pointed out the suspicious timing of the allegations, saying, “My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me, they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way.”

Expressing his concerns about the current state of social media, he remarked, “In today’s day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media, and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion.”

For context, the allegations surfaced when Ramya Mohan, the X user behind the accusations, claimed that Vijay Sethupathi had sexually exploited a girl she knows. In her now-deleted post, she wrote, “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favors’, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media.” She further added, “This isn’t one story. It’s many, and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sex nexus is real. Not a joke.”