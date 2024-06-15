Vijay Sethupathi on how Shah Rukh Khan is more attractive as a person than a star

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has had a rollicking few years and especially 2023, which saw him make his debut in the Hindi belt. After a scintillating start with the web series, Farzi, Sethupathi starred as the main antagonist in the mega hit, Jawan alongside the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sethupathi talked about SRK, as to how he is a treat storyteller, and his mind is very versatile. He also told him in an interview how he is more attractive as a person than a star.

Further, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sethupathi said that he learns something from everyone. He mentioned that what he learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, Shah Rukh Khan was unwell, but it was impossible to tell unless he mentioned it. Vijay found this to be an amazing quality.

He shared that Shah Rukh Khan spoke a lot about him, which made him very happy. Vijay also expressed his happiness about the things Rajinikanth and Vijay had said about him, appreciating that they noticed so many aspects of him and his performances.

Talking about doing more Hindi projects going forward, Sethupathi said that he first mentioned during the promotions of Merry Christmas that he did not want to play villain roles and guest roles going forward.

He stated that he had turned down many such roles in recent times. He explained that when one does multiple roles in the same space (antagonist), there are limitations and comparisons to their earlier films and performances.

The actor, who is lovingly called Makkal Selvan recently had his 50th film, Maharaja released which also starred Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.