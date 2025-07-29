Vijay Sethupathi Faces Exploitation Allegations: Netizen Claims Victim Now in Rehab After Years of Abuse

Famous Tamil film industry actor Vijay Sethupathi is embroiled in a serious controversy. A social media user, Ramya Mohan, has made serious allegations against the actor. According to her, Vijay Sethupathi exploited a woman physically and mentally for several years, due to which she is undergoing treatment in a rehab center today.

Ramya claims that this woman has become a well-known personality in the media, but the truth behind her is bitter and painful. She wrote, “@VijaySethuOffl offered 2 lakh for ‘caravan favors’ and 50 thousand for ‘drives’. He pretends to be a saint on social media, but this is not just one story, but the truth of many women.”

Ramya also raised the issue of drugs and casting couch culture in Kollywood, which she described as “not a joke but a bitter truth”. She says that the woman was trapped in the false promises and pressures of this industry, due to which her mental balance deteriorated, and she is now in rehab.

Ramya further wrote that the truth of this matter came to light when the victim’s family came to know about this exploitation from her diary and mobile chats. “It was not just a story, it was her life, her pain…,” she said.

However, Ramya later deleted this tweet and clarified that she had written all this in anger and frustration. She said she did not realize the tweet would go viral. Now, many people are contacting her. So, keeping in mind the privacy and mental state of the victim, I am deleting the tweet. I hope people will respect it.”

So far, there has been no response from Vijay Sethupathi on this matter.

