Katrina Kaif Toasts to Success: Merry Christmas Celebration with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif recently marked the success of “Merry Christmas” alongside co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. The suspense drama, now boasting an impressive IMDb rating of 8.8, has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Taking to social media, Katrina shared a picture capturing the celebratory moment, expressing gratitude for the love showered upon “Merry Christmas.” In her post, she highlighted the additional joy of celebrating Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday and acknowledging Sriram Raghavan’s remarkable 20 years in the film industry since his debut.

While early estimates from the trade website Sacnilk report a net earning of Rs 1.65 crore for “Merry Christmas,” the film embarked on a relatively slow start at the box office. Despite its niche genre as a romantic thriller, the movie’s captivating storyline and the commendable performances of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to fuel its momentum, drawing a larger audience through positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim.

As the success of “Merry Christmas” continues to unfold, the celebration captures not just the triumph of the film but also the collaborative efforts of its talented cast and crew. Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sriram Raghavan’s collective achievement is a testament to the film’s impact and its ability to resonate with audiences, setting the stage for further cinematic acclaim in the days to come.