Katrina Kaif is watching Love & War very closely, here’s what we know about the on-going conversation!

Love & War has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement but what we have seen and noticed on Reddit is very surprising. There was a post done by one of the Reddit pages which was further deleted, however, we grabbed the moment and captured the first leg of the conversation where it all started from. Interestingly, we came across an interesting conversation about Katrina Kaif’s possible “ghost involvement” in the film.

A recent Reddit post originally posed the question, “Why is Katrina taking a lot of interest in Love & War?”—though it was later deleted. However, a comment from that thread remains, stating:

“I have heard Katrina is part of Love & War but not the way you are thinking. Heard from a very good friend of mine is close to someone working on the project that Katrina is having ghost involvement in Love & War, she is keeping all tabs on the film to ensure that Vicky is Equally placed vis a vis Ranbir in the movie and is not compromised at all.”

This intriguing discussion about Love & War certainly gives us something to think about. Could this be why Katrina appears to be taking an active interest in the film from different angles?