Katrina Kaif In Glamorous Gown Or Deepika Padukone In Bossy Blazer: Who Is Ultimate Fashion Queen?

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are well-known names who always set a high bar with their statement styles, whether opting for traditional glam or bold and daring Western looks. Yet again, both the divas embraced their Western outfits, portraying different characters and vibes. Let’s have a look below at who is proving to be the ultimate fashion queen.

Katrina Kaif’s Glamorous Gown Look

Katrina walked like a queen on the red carpet, wearing a stunning gown. She picked up a gown that screams attention with intricate details, designs and floral embroidery. The see-through ivory gown with a golden touch looks steal-worthy. The off-shoulder gown features a jaw-dropping neckline with a fitting bodice defining her hourglass figure, followed by a floor-length flared gown resembling a mermaid. She rocked her appearance with statement earrings, minimal makeup, and an open hairstyle, allowing her attire to take center stage.

Deepika Padukone’s Bossy Look

Deepika opted for a bossy look for her latest photoshoot. Ditching the traditional pantsuit style, the actress opted for an off-white blazer featuring a broad collar wrapped around her lean body. The statement blazer teamed with a contrasting black slim skinny bottom looked oh-so-wow. With leather gloves and matching shoes, she added a chic vibe, while the huge hat with bold red lips looked the best.

Comparing Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s latest looks it is impossible to compare them and choose anyone as both of them owned their proving they the ultimate fashion queens.