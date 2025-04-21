Katrina Kaif Pushes for the Perfect Wedding Kiss at Karishma Kohli’s Dreamy Celebration

A video from Karishma Kohli’s wedding has gone viral on social media, showing Katrina Kaif in a playful and cheerful mood as she cheered for the newlywed couple. In the heartwarming clip, Katrina Kaif can be seen hyping up the bride and groom for a romantic wedding kiss — and she doesn’t stop until they finally give in. With her fun-loving energy and infectious enthusiasm, she demanded the couple share a kiss, making it one of the most adorable moments of the ceremony. The crowd joined in, too, laughing and clapping as Katrina Kaif kept the excitement going.

Dressed in a beautiful ethnic outfit, Katrina Kaif looked the perfect bridesmaid — supportive, stylish, and joyful. Fans couldn’t get enough of the video, flooding social media with comments about how she stole the limelight in the most heartwarming way. Many called her the “best bridesmaid ever” for bringing so much life and fun to the celebration.

From dancing to cheering, Katrina Kaif was by her friend’s side every step of the way.

The viral moment has added a delightful sparkle to Karishma Kohli’s wedding memories and given fans a peek into Katrina Kaif’s off-screen personality—real, affectionate, and absolutely lovable. It’s safe to say that every bride deserves a bridesmaid like her!