Katrina Kaif’s Timeless Charm Or Pooja Hegde’s Modern Twist: Whose Saree Look Is Trend-Setting?

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde are the actresses who never cease to impress with their traditional charm. Both of them have, time and again, proved to be true style icons. Recently, the actresses dressed themselves in sarees, channeling their style statement in traditional and modern twists. Let’s have a look below and discover who is setting trends.

Katrina Kaif‘s Timeless Charm

Katrina is the epitome of beauty in simplicity. The actress effortlessly graced her look in a simple yet charming green sheer saree with beautiful embroidery and embellishments that create a garden-like look. The floral prints create a playful vibe, while the sleeveless blouse with hanging details combines modern style with traditional elegance. With her usual dewy makeup, giving her natural finish, statement stone earrings, open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and glossy pink lips, she looked like a fairytale.

Pooja Hegde‘s Modern Glam

On the other hand, Pooja set the standard high with her modern saree glam. The actress opted for a pastel pink tissue saree draped underneath her masterpiece blouse. She draped her pallu inside her strapless corset white blouse featuring floral thread work, creating a bold yet sophisticated look. Ditching heavy accessories, she opted for stud earrings, allowing her unique saree look to grab the spotlight. Her half-secured hairstyle with minimal makeup, diamond bindi, and nude lips made her look nothing short of a sass queen.

Comparing Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde, it would be wrong to choose anyone. Katrina slayed with her simplicity in the timeless look, while Pooja rocked it like a Gen Z with a modern twist.