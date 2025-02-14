Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif walk hand-in-hand with their effortless charm for the screening of ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava hit theatres today. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers organized a special screening, attended by the cast, crew, and close family members.

Vicky Kaushal arrived at the event with his wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple walked in together, posed for the photographers, and interacted with the media. Vicky chose a black bandhgala for the occasion, while Katrina opted for a floral saree. Their presence at the screening grabbed attention as they walked hand-in-hand.

The screening turned into a family gathering for Vicky Kaushal. His parents, Veena Kaushal and Sham Kaushal, were seen at the event, showing their support. His brother, Sunny Kaushal, also attended, accompanied by his rumored partner, actress Sharvari. Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, was also present, making it a family affair for both sides.

During a recent media interaction, Vicky shared Katrina’s reaction to his transformation for Chhaava. He mentioned that she was highly appreciative of his efforts and continues to admire his look from the film. He humorously added that every time a new poster of Chhaava is released, Katrina makes sure to like and comment, expressing how much she misses that version of him.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky’s physical transformation for the role has been widely discussed, with the actor dedicating months to preparation. With the film now in cinemas, audiences will witness his portrayal of the historical figure on the big screen.

As Chhaava begins its theatrical run, all eyes are on its box office performance and audience reception. The film’s release has created a buzz, and fans are eager to see how Vicky brings this historical character to life.