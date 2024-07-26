Katrina Kaif lauds Anurag Kashyap & Vijay Sethupathi after watching ‘Maharaja’

Tamil film, Maharaja has managed to create a stir like no other recently, and upon theatrical release, the film managed to become the second-highest grossing Tamil film of 2024.

And while that’s fantastic, the film upon its arrival on Netflix has reached more and more homes and attracted newer faces, who have been blown away by the film.

The latest to join the brigade is none other than Katrina Kaif. The actor, it seems, managed to catch the film recently on Netflix and was wowed by the film. Sharing about the same, Kaif posted the poster of the film on her Instagram story and went on to applaud it saying, “What a film… @dir_nithilan @actorvijaysethupathi @anuragkashyap10 incredible storytelling”-

For the uninitiated, Maharaja showcases the story about a simpleton man, who comes in a police station to file the missing complaint of a… dustbin. That’s right. Ridiculed by everyone he meets who doesn’t seem to understand why he is going out of the way to find a missing dustbin. Of course, nothing is what it seems like and there’s much more to everything which is unveiled gradually.

Talking about Kaif, the actor went on to co-star Vijay Sethupathi earlier this year in the Sriram Raghavan film, Merry Christmas. The film was received well by the critics and did decently at the box office as well.