Raashii Khanna Gets Bruises Says, ‘Some roles don’t ask, they demand your body and bruises’

Actress Raashii Khanna has shared some heart-wrenching behind-the-scenes glimpses of her upcoming project. The glimpses clearly show that the character demands everything from her body, breath, and even scars.

In these pictures shared on Instagram, Raashi is seen in a simple T-shirt and black pants. But what grabs the most attention are the wounds on her face and hands and the steely determination in her eyes.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Some characters don’t ask, they demand.

Your body. Your breath. Your blue wounds.

And when you become too much of a storm,

Toh phir gharj se dar nahi lagta.

Coming soon…”

For this project, Raashi underwent rigorous physical training and stunt practice. Previously, in the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, she was seen as a fearless, truth-chasing journalist.

This film is a political drama based on the horrific truth of the Godhra train incident and the Sabarmati Express that took place on 27 February 2002. Initially, this film was being directed by Ranjan Chandel, who was later replaced by Dheeraj Sarna. Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra are also playing important roles along with Raashi in the film.

It will be really interesting to see what storm Raashi is bringing this time.

Fans speculate that this can be the filming of Farzi 2.

Raashii Khanna was also seen in the first part of Farzi.

And the reports are that the show will be on the floors in 2026.

Farzi, part 1, the show that marked Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut as Sunny, along with Bhuvan Arora playing Firoz, the duo became iconic! The show was loved by the fans and they can’t wait to watch the part 2 of Farzi.