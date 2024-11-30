Birthday Special: Raashii Khanna Seeks Divine Blessings In Kashi, See Pics

Happy Birthday, Raashii Khanna! The powerhouse of talents turns 34 today. As she gets a year older and matures, the actress ditches the usual trend of celebrating her birthday with a huge party and enjoying herself with friends. Instead, she opted to explore her spiritual boundaries as she embarks on a special birthday vacation in Kashi.

In the viral photos from Kashi, Raashii is seen enjoying her spiritual journey as she seeks divine blessings. Kashi is known for its religious and spiritual values. It is also known as the Hindu God Mahadev’s Nagri. The actress wore a white salwar suit teamed with a warm sweater, and a printed shawl added a dreamy touch. With oxidized jhumkas, minimal makeup, and a small bindi, she rounded her appearance and immersed herself in the positivity of Kashi.

Raashii performed puja and witnessed evening aarti with her family members. All the pictures from her Kashi trip are pure bliss as the actress indulges herself in spiritual activities. The actress posed for photos with her mother and father. A comfy hug from her father made her look like the whole world was in her hand. Expressing her feelings and emotions this birthday, the actress wrote, “Celebrating my birthday, immersed in the divine, in the eternal city of Kashi where time stands still and souls find solace.!” So grateful हर हर महादेव.”

Recently, the actress was seen in The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra.