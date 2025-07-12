Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured at Friend’s Birthday Bash—Shares Painful Glimpse on Instagram

Bollywood’s beautiful and bubbly actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is again in the news. This time, the reason is not any film or project, but a personal injury. Nushrratt recently went to her close friend and actress Ishita Raj’s birthday celebration, where she had a lot of fun. But this fun was a bit heavy for her, and she got injured during the party.

Nushrratt herself shared this information through her Instagram stories. She shared pictures of her hand, in which deep scratches can be clearly seen, and blood has also come out. In one picture, she wrote ‘Ouch’ near the injury and applied a bandage filter, showing that she is really hurt.

In the second picture, Nushrratt raises her hand to the camera, revealing her painful smile. She captioned the photo with the funny caption, “Some parties are really harmful to your health!” Although she did not clarify how she got injured, it is believed that she fell or hit a sharp object during the party.

Nushrratt is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of her travel, shooting, and personal life with fans. But this time, when she shared a picture of the injury, her fans got very upset and started praying for her speedy recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has worked in many great films in the last few years, such as Dream Girl, Janhit Mein Jari, Chhori, and Akeli. With her strong acting and screen presence, she has made a special identity in the industry. Now, when these private moments of hers go viral on social media, people praise her courage and smile.

We hope that Nushrratt gets well soon and once again entertains us with her energetic vibes.

