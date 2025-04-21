Nushrratt Bharuccha on how Sonakshi Sinha or Shraddha Kapoor Can Reach Places She Can’t

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dream Girl, and Chhorii, recently addressed the topic of her limited presence in mainstream films despite a solid body of work. While promoting her upcoming release Chhorii 2, she opened up about the professional obstacles she’s faced in her journey.

In a candid interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Nushrratt recounted a conversation with a close friend who works as a producer and writer. The friend expressed surprise that she wasn’t receiving a steady stream of film offers. According to the actress, the question left her puzzled, as she herself had no clear answer as to why those opportunities weren’t coming her way.

Drawing comparisons with other actresses who debuted around the same time, Nushrratt pointed out that industry connections play a significant role. She observed that actors from established film families have easier access to decision-makers and projects. She believed that while these actors can approach influential people and knock on important doors, someone like her—without connections—might not even know where those doors are located. She emphasized that while this may seem like a practical matter, it remains a genuine barrier.

She also shared a personal experience from earlier in her career. After the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she wished to connect with a director she admired. However, she didn’t have his contact information. Eventually, she reached out to filmmaker Kabir Khan, who responded positively and invited her for a meeting. For Nushrratt, this small gesture felt significant in an industry where even securing a conversation can be difficult for outsiders.

Though she avoided using the term “nepo kids”, she acknowledged the advantage that insiders have, stating that the environment is different for those without familial ties in the film world. Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for directors like Luv Ranjan, Hansal Mehta, and Vishal Furia, who have worked with her multiple times and believed in her talent.

Nushrratt’s reflections shed light on the continuing conversation around access, privilege, and opportunity in the film industry, particularly for those who enter it without established backing.